Lush Hair, the Nigerian most preferred quality hair extension brand, this week received a recognition award as the Nigeria Best Hair Brand of the year organized by Triple O Entertainment, the official organizer of the prestigious Nigeria Choice Award and Nigeria Most Pretty Queen Award.

At an impressive event at the Bespoke Event Centre, Lekki Lagos, Lush Hair the proudly Nigerian brand, that provides beautiful hair extension solutions to the African women with its numerous product variants such as Roni Curls, Sasha locs, Seren locs, Nini Fro, Wow Braids, Nora Curls, Fiona Beads etc, to mention but a few, was recognised for its quality standards and ability to win the hearts of Nigerians within the short period of its entry into the Nigerian market.

It was a double-pronged event in one night, the Nigeria choice Award and award ceremony for the Nigeria Most Pretty Queen pageant. Nigeria Choice Awards is an annual celebration of the most distinguished brands and individuals in all sectors who have enormously contributed to mankind and the development of Africa and have exhibited true excellence in creative arts.

Commenting on the awards, the Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar says “This award is a vindication of the great work the brand team has been doing over time. It is a call for us to keep doing what we are doing right, not only in producing contemporary beauty products but also in encouraging personal styles that inspire confidence in the African woman.

Lush Hair supported the winner of the Nigeria Most Pretty Queen contest 2021, Ms. Okikioluwa Taiwo, with a hundred thousand Naira along with special branded gift boxes for her and other contestants. Invited guests were not left out in the generosity as everyone present went back home with goody bags.