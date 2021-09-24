Romelu Lukaku says footballers can do more to tackle racism than just taking the knee and wants social media companies to meet with players to help combat the issue of online abuse.

The Chelsea striker says the gesture alone is not enough as players are continuing to receive abuse.

“I think we can take stronger positions,” Lukaku told CNN. “We are taking the knee, everybody’s clapping, but sometimes after the game you see another insult.”

The 28-year-old added: “We should just sit around the table and have a big meeting about it – how we can attack it straight away, not only from the men’s game but also from the women’s game.”

Premier League players have taken the knee before every game since the restart in the summer of 2020 in a protest against racism and discrimination.

Lukaku’s team-mate Marcos Alonso revealed earlier this week he would no longer make the gesture as he felt it was losing its impact and will instead point to the ‘no to racism’ badge on his shirt.

In April, football clubs, players, athletes, and a number of sporting bodies held a four-day social media boycott in the hope of encouraging companies to take a stronger stance against racist and sexist abuse by users.

