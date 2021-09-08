The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, has shortlisted 130 lawyers for the award of the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

According to the acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, Mrs Hajo Bello, the shortlisted candidates emerged from both the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, “preparatory to the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria for the year 2021.”

The LPPC committee had shortlisted 137 lawyers in 2020, which was the highest number so far to be nominated for SAN rank.

Out of the 130 shortlisted for the year 2021, 95 are of the advocate category, while the remaining 35 are of the academic category.

Some in the Advocate category are Offia Ota, Nwafor-Orizu Orji, Adeniyi Ademuyiwa, Ovrawah Ogaga, Abubakar Adamu, and West-Idahosa Ehiogie.

Among those in the academic category are Braithwaite Onikepo, Thisday Law Page Editor; Prof Oyewo Toriola, Prof Omorogbe Osayame, Dr Okafor Ebelechukwu, Prof Sholanke Olusegun, Ojukwu Okechukwu and Dr Agbonika Achor, amongst others.

Acting CR of the Supreme Court however informed the public that they are at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the shortlisted candidates.

