By Gabriel Olawale

Longrich International, a multinational network company with professionalism in manufacturing organic health and cosmetic products, has rewarded its partners with car gifts and other donations at an event in Benin city recently.

The event was well attended by big players in Longrich Nigeria business, including Alex Jia, CEO of Longrich International Market, Dr. Titilope Ejimagwa, 5Star Director, Longrich, Chinenye James Effiong and a host of other Longrich directors.

The high point of the event were the presentation of various household electronics, trips to dream destinations, cars plaques of N5m, N7m and N15m and other Longrich products.

Speaking at the event, 5Star Director, Longrich, Dr. Titilope Ejimagwa said: “What we are doing today is to change the narrative of livelihoods. I am elated and exhilarated seeing smiles and happiness in the faces of Nigerians, admist economic downturn. Longrich is simply uplifting Nigerians and helping them to fulfill their dreams.

“The Longrich Bioscience platform has empowered so many Nigerian youths that they no longer hunt for white collar jobs, there is provision for health and financial freedom, and the ripple effect trickles into improved standard and quality of living.”

On his part, CEO of Longrich International, Alex said: “Our immediate goal is to raise more rank changers, car qualifiers and trip qualifiers before the next Longrich awards in Nigeria and all around the world.

“I am happy that some Nigerians are living their dreams as a family went home with 50millon naira car today. So be a part of the Longrich Bioscience platform, sign up at any entry level, get your choice products, switch your brand to Longrich Products and get paid for simply switching your brand.”

Longrich’s core philosophy is to improve quality of human life, by delivering quality products and services that empower people spiritually, physically, emotionally and financially.

It has empowered Nigerians on how to become wealthy through wealth creation strategies.