By Gabriel Olawale



A Non-Governmental Organization, Launch Out Now Foundation (LONF) has partnered with Winrock International to train farmers on sustainable practices of maintaining healthy soil and producing healthy food.

LONF is interested in creating a balance between food safety and environmental sustainability, while Winrock International takes on the world’s most urgent and complex challenges, delivering evidence-based solutions that empower the disadvantaged, increase economic opportunity and sustain natural resources.

The Workshop entitled Train the Trainer (TOT) in Organic and Urban Farming was held recently in Lagos.

The 38 participants (19females.19males and 4youths) were drawn from LONF staff and volunteers, Extension staff of Lagos State Agricultural Development Programme (LSADP), Otto Awori and Mainland LGAs staff, practicing farmers, individuals interested in organic agriculture. The TOT workshop was facilitated by Mr. Abdullahi Yakubu(Nigeria) and Professor W. J. Zimmerman (USA).

Speaking to newsmen after the workshop, The founder of the Launch Out Now Foundation (LONF), DR. Mercy Adeogun noted that the workshop seeks to promote home stead, safe to eat vegetables and arable crops in urban areas using Containers and Sacks to achieve sustainable organic (natural) farming in other to attain self-sufficiency in vegetable and food production in Nigeria.

Adeogun added that the training also assists urban people develop and imbibe globally accepted values, and ideal standards in agricultural practices.

She explained that the unresolved land ownership system in Nigeria engendered increased difficulty for women and youth to secure land to practice agriculture, adding that the dwindling oil revenue increased the poverty state of the nation.

“The LONF training when adopted by this group will enhance women and youth interest in agriculture, increase efficiency in space maximization, improved nutrition, food security and improved income through raising fresh, nutritious and wholesome homegrown vegetables in sacks and containers.

“This training could bring respite if urban farming is promoted as a source of ensuring availability of nutritious and wholesome homegrown foods for the populace and reduce reliance on smallholder farmers’ food production.” She said.