The League Management Company (LMC) has firmed up a multi-year partnership for the NPFL with Bet9Ja, Nigeria foremost Betting and Gaming brand. The deal commences from the 2021/2022 NPFL Season.

Under the auspices of the deal, which was concluded by the parties in June 2021, after lengthy negotiations, with Nilayo Sports Marketing as advisors to the parties, Bet9Ja will be signing up as “Official Supporter/Sponsor” of the NPFL under the Betting and Gaming category.

Bet9Ja will have the right to associate with the NPFL, the Participating Clubs and will benefit from branding placements across all NPFL match venues, events, programs and digital channels. Bet9ja will also be featured in content across NPFL match broadcast and NPFL.TV channel, among other exciting deliverables.

Both parties have also agreed to work together to develop special projects and activities to maximize the activation of the partnership while providing mutual value and benefits to their brands, customers, businesses and, indeed, the overall development of NPFL and Nigeria Football.

Further details on the Partnership will be made available at the formal unveiling ceremony to be held at a date to be announced soon.

The LMC in a statement released said, “We are glad to have signed up Bet9ja under the Betting and Gaming category, as one of the NPFL first partners under our revamped marketing strategy, with the advent of NPFL.TV. We are optimistic that with this landmark deal with Nigeria’s foremost betting and gaming brand other brands within other business categories and sectors will seize the fantastic opportunities created and key into the new NPFL Project.

“We are certainly looking forward to an exciting and fruitful partnership, which will help develop and popularize the NPFL further and make it more enjoyable for fans and commercially rewarding to the participating clubs and players of the NPFL.

Betting giants, Bet9Ja, hailed the partnership, saying, “We are delighted to partner with the NPFL, which is evidently progressing and increasingly becoming more influential and popular, especially with the opportunities presented by the creation of the NPFL.TV and the ever- growing competitive nature of the matches of the NPFL. Bet9ja undoubtedly appreciates the vision of LMC towards the NPFL and are happy to be part of this exciting project.

Our strategy has always been to stand out from the crowd and deliver excellent value to our customers and partners. This is a partnership geared towards achieving these goals and one that is built to last.”

Vanguard News Nigeria