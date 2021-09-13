By Shina Abubakar

A liquor seller identified as Mumini Olanipekun was on Monday arrested by the Osun police authority for stabbing a customer to death after an argument.

It was gathered that Mumini stabbed his customer, identified as Wale to death on Sunday, September 12, at night at Janta area, Ifon-Orolu after an argument between them.



An eyewitness, Sina Adeosun disclosed that many customers were drinking and discussing various issues including football and politics when the two started shouting at each other.



“The incident happened around 8pm or thereabouts, there were many people around the shop drinking and discussing various issues.



“Everyone is engrossed in their business until sudden noise between Mumini and Wale. They both refused entreaties to stop fighting.

“Suddenly, Mumini took a baron wine bottle break it on the floor and stabbed his victim on the chest, neck, and stomach. Wale was bleeding profusely and was rushed to a hospital in the town but was said to have died before he could be attended to”, he said.



Vanguard gathered that the Mumini reportedly surrendered himself at Ifon-Orolu police division Monday morning.



Confirming the incident, Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the liquor seller killed one of his customers.



“The suspect has been arrested and investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident”, she said.

