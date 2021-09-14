The Federal Government of Nigeria has selected Award-Winning Journalist, Sports for Development Enthusiast and Gender Advocate, AderonkeOgunleye-Bello as Representative and member of the Federal Government Team on the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Line Up Live Up Programme (LULU).

LULU initiative is a sports-based life-skills training curriculum for youth aged 13-18. It strengthens the youth resilience to crime, violence and drug use by enhancing their personal and social skills and increasing their knowledge on the risk associated with these phenomena.

The Federal Government through the office of the Special Adviser to President Muhammad Buhari on Special Investments is partnering with UNODCto work with states on curbing violence and substance abuse by developing life skills through sports.

Target is out-of-school youths and kids which is part of the At-Risk Children –Programme(ARC-P) by the Federal Government of Nigeria, set to address the challenges being experienced by this category of Nigerian citizens. UNODC is partnering with FG to integrate its LULU Programme into ARC-P, using sports as a tool to provide life skills and support for the Youth and Children.

Ogunleye-Bello, an Alumni of the US Department of State’s, Global Sports Mentoring Programme (GSMP), will join other federal team members to serve as coaches and monitor the LULUprogramme nationally, provide UNODC and ARC-P Federal Office with detailed reports on project implementation of activities, monitoring and evaluation.

