Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grace Nations Entertainment Limited, Onuora Chibueze Paul, known popularly as Honorable Exkid, has advised young entrepreneurs to learn from their mistakes and make strategic decisions that will strengthen their businesses.

“In business, when you fail or suffer a setback, accept the fact that you made mistakes, adapt fast and move on to the next phase” he said.

According to Honorable Exkid, who drew instances from his experience: “When I started my business, I didn’t strategize to know what comes first or how to run the enterprise, so when I ran into problems, I almost ended up bankrupt. But I overcame the challenges and now, I try to avoid unnecessary challenges by working hard and working out issues that could bring about setbacks to my business.”

Speaking further, he advised inexperienced business owners: “You have to bear in mind that in business you can’t please everyone, and for your business to survive and beat the competition, you must be innovative.”

Honorable Exkid also reminded young entrepreneurs that running a business in Nigeria has its own demands.

“You have to give your possible best to get the attention of customers or clients to your business because competition in Nigeria is tough,” he said.

Since, he ventured into business four years ago, Honorable Exkid has

successfully set up two thriving companies, namely Grace Nations Buildings, which deals in wholesale building materials, and Grace Nations Entertainment Limited, a record label and general entertainment company. “My best moment was some time ago when I got to find out how successful my businesses were and the satisfaction the customers get,” he said.