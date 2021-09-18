..Buhari’s aide thanks govt over Anti-open grazing Law

..knocks Akwa Ibom Legislators

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom state leaders and stakeholders have identifed some of the ways to maxmize the investment potentials and also ensure sustainability of development in the state.

They spoke on Thursday in Uyo, at the 2021 Correspondents’ Chapel Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Akwa Ibom state Council, during a lecture/roundtable discussion on “Maximizing the investment potentials in Akwa Ibom State for sustainable development in Post-Covid-19 Era”.

Speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to president on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, said besides creating the enabling environment in terms of good roads, power, that issue of security and available market remain important in attracting investors to the state.

Enang who added that there must be willingness of the government to participate in the investments sometimes called equity, however thanked the governor Udom Emmanuel-led led administration for giving the Ibom Airline the best standing in the country, and also for signing the Anti-open grazing bill into Law.

His words, ” I want to thank Akwa Ibom state government for having the best managed Airline in Nigeria. I must confess that the governor may not be my friend, and what he is doing may not be one of the things I like , but in Akwa Ibom state, I will give the governor 100per cent in the management of that airline.

“So what the governor has done in creating that airline is giving it the best standing in Nigeria, and I commend him for that. That is how to attract and maximize investment opportunities in Akwa Ibom state.

” Let me thank Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and the executive for passing and assenting to the Anti-open grazing bill into Law”

Enang who also spoke on the topic “Assessment of the performance of Akwa Ibom state Legislators both at state and federal levels”, regretted that current State and National Assembly members from the state are not vocal and strong when compared to those in their time.

He recalled how he and other Akwa Ibom Legislators like Senator Udo Udoma had worked together with other federal Lawmakers from the region to mobilize their northern colleagues to override the then president’s veto to get the NDDC Act, onshore/offshore abolition Act signed among other similar cases.

“And it was not free, because we promised the North that we will also pass the Hydro Power Electricity Generating Area commission bill. So where are our men in the National Assembly? The Legislators from 1999 till date has been a disappointment in Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly. I will not apologize to them and I take full responsibility for what I have said.

“As pioneer members of Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, we were able to stand and say to the governor, “this we will not agree”. When then governor, late Akpan Isemin brought a bill for supplementary and the budget was meant to finish on 31st of December.

“He brought a supplementary budget of N200million from 28 to 31st December, for us to pass, and we said no, we will not pass it. But these days that cannot happen. So being a legislator means you must struggle for the right of your people. The charge I give here is Legislators be strong and courageous”, Enang Said.

Also contributing during the roundtable discussion, the executive Director of Policy Alert, Mr. Tijah-Bolton Akpan, also commended the state government for its investment in the Ibom Airline.

He added that there was the need to invest for the future stressing, “Yes there are things to commend about investment promotion in Akwa Ibom state. One of the things that should be commended are prominent investment the Ibom Air, but there are also gaps that need to be closed.

“There is no better way to invest in the future than tying investment to the younger population. That demographic is very important. There are several skills that are domiciled within the younger population, especially the digital skills.

“We have not done well by refusing to pass the Akwa Ibom State Youth development Fund bill which is targeted at improving the life of the younger people. I think this is the best thing we should do for investment promotion in the state”

In her opening remarks earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mrs. Idongesit Ashameri the theme of the 202 week, “Post COVID-19 economy and the challenges to Ethical journalism ahead of 2023 elections” was carefully chosen, as it aims at equipping members with the capacity they need to promote the profession’s ethics, in the face of the biting economy occasioned by the pandemic.

“The daily unfolding negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy and Survival of Journalists have no doubt posed a threat to journalism ethics. So it is expedient to equip our members with the wherewithal to weather the storms” She stressed.