Call on business owners to engage only in healthy competition

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- A consortium of human rights lawyers,Council of Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria,CEYLN in conjunction with some civil society organisations have alleged ongoing campaigns against Aiteo Group of Companies and its founder.

The group particularly alleged that there was an ongoing global media campaign against Aiteo Group of Companies and its founder, Mr. Benedict Peters using an international media organization, The Washington Post.

Reading a prepared text at a joint press conference on behalf of the different groups,Mr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike,said the allegations being peddled against Mr. Peters and Aiteo were the same issues which have already been conclusively determined by courts of competent jurisdiction or pending in court and the purpose of the publication could only be to impugn the integrity of Mr. Peters and the company.

“Out of the five questions Mr. Whoriskey inquired about, question one has been resolved by a competent court of law in Nigeria and the decision widely publicized.

A simple internet search would have availed Mr. Whoriskey of the judgment of the case and the present state of affairs.

Further, questions 2-5 were directly extracted from untested allegations contained in a first amended verified complaint filed before the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division” the groups alleged.

They called on media houses not to yield their platforms to people whose objectives were not noble as such would encourage unhealthy business rivalry.

“There is a plethora of questions which The Washington Post rather has to answer and which directly calls to question its genuineness in permitting this to happen. It will be damning to the long-held image of The Washington Post that its staff have yielded the platform of the medium to the use for a global smear campaign and unhealthy business rivalry” Mr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike who addressed the press said.

According to him,“Mr. Peters has stated severally that he has never received any favour by way of facilitation or otherwise from anybody, and there was therefore nothing to be grateful for.”

No furniture that belonged to him can be found at any other place other than in his property.

The groups insisted that the answers they provided should discourage future smear campaigns as this is not the first time it was happening saying “we hope that with these answers we would have satisfied Mr. Whoriskey and got him to alert his sponsors that the plot is dead on arrival and cannot be revived.

” We also say to all such persons who would in the future want to regurgitate these issues that the answers are already available in the public space as there is nothing hidden and there is nothing any media house can unearth again so no need taking any jobs from the sponsors of this smear campaign,”the text further said.