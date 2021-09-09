An Enugu-based lawyer, Mr Chukwunonye Ogbe, has dragged Enugu State governor before the National Industrial Court (NIC) for failure to pay retirees’ pensions and gratuities for 10 years.

Joined in the suit are Enugu State Pensions Board, Government of Enugu State of Nigeria and the state’s Attorney-General.

Others are the Accountant-General, Enugu State of Nigeria and Local Government Staff Pensions Board, Enugu State.

Ogbe, in the suit, No. NICN/EN/23/2021 brought the matter under the enforcement of the fundamental rights of Nigerian citizens who retired as civil servants in Enugu State.

The claimant sought for an order of the court directing the defendants to pay the gratuity of former employees of the state government and those in the local government councils who retired from June 1, 2011 to date.

He also sought an order of the court directing the defendants jointly and severally to pay the gratuity of affected retirees who left service since June 1, 2011 but had yet to be paid their gratuities.

Ogbe also requested the court to make an order directing the defendants to pay gratuities to the next-of-kin of all deceased former employees of the state government and local councils who had yet to be paid their entitlements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the claimant sued for himself and on behalf of former employees of the state government and local government areas of the state.

The suit is dated Sept. 2, 2021 and filed at the NIC, Enugu Division on Sept. 8, 2021.

The defendants have been given 14 days after service by the complainant to enter an appearance in the suit. (NAN)