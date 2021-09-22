By Providence Adeyinka

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited and Stallion Auto Keke Limited, SAKL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to enable the introduction, distribution and funding of the purchase of the SAKL Bajaj tricycle product by Nigerians.

The MoU would leverage LAPO’s over 500 branch network, across 34 states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and its micro-credit loan disbursement intervention.

In a statement from the bank, Executive Director, Operations Division, Mrs Faith Osazuwa-Ojo, said that the bank would continue to seek worthy partnerships in furtherance of the realization of its vision of empowerment of members of low-income households.

Osazuwa-Ojo stated: “As a leading Microfinance bank in Nigeria, we remain committed to our over 30 years mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households. Our partnership with SAKL underscores an alignment of a common vision of social and economic empowerment through the provision of easy and reliable platforms to actualize the dreams of economic-dependency of an average Nigerian in a sustainable manner”