By Juliet Umeh

Deputy Director , UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, Mr. Lamide Johnson,has joined the KTN Global Alliance Africa as Country Lead. Alliance Africa is an initiative of the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sports, DCMS, where he was also Interim Country Director.

The appointment is a six-year pioneer project co-funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, and Innovate UK. It aims at promoting job creation, inclusive growth and poverty reduction through knowledge sharing, skills building and opportunities to support businesses and innovations that can deliver scalable impact. Speaking on the appointment, he said: “Throughout my work with entrepreneurs and innovators in the past decade, I have found that partnerships leveraged by communities are the fastest way to build economic prosperity in Africa. This largely informed my decision to join the KTN. I am excited about the work we’d do to support the development of Nigeria through partnerships, innovation and technology. Joining the KTN Global Alliance Africa Programme is a strategic career move.”

Johnson has led the design and implementation of high impact initiatives and programmes including the COVID-19 Impact Survey; Nigeria’s first Intelligence Platform for Technology & Innovation in Nigeria; the iNOVO Acceleration Programme among others.

With over 10 years of experience, designing, developing and implementing digital skills, entrepreneurship, investment readiness, policy and capacity building programs for start-ups and entrepreneurs, Johnson has undoubtedly been committed to accelerating innovation in Africa.

Aside from his passion in designing digital skills, policy and innovation programmes in Africa, he is a storyteller and Author.