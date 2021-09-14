Nigerian-born Afrofusion artist Lamboginny, has released his album titled ‘Food Is Ready’.

Inspired by his food adventures with his wife, Ling, which is documented on their food/lifestyle Youtube channel: Ling and Lamb, the album will encourage millions of people to explore food from other cultures.

Ahead of his album release, the “Nigerian man” trended on Google after a slew of mainstream Indian publications like India Times, India Today, The Tribune, and Hindustan Times covered the video of him trying Indian food for the first time alongside his wife, Ling.

The famous activist also plans to provide free meals to homeless or economically disadvantaged people worldwide through an initiative he co-founded tagged foodisready.org. The organisation will partner with soup kitchens, food programmes, and other businesses/organisations to feed one million people.

Lamboginny is available for interviews, live song reviews, appearances, and collaborations. See link to stream https://link.notjustokdistro.com/foodisready

Lamboginny

Food Is Ready

09/10/21

Apple Music | iTunes | Spotify

Thankful featuring Dap the Contract Food Is Ready Filipino (Bangus Fish) India Has Done Me Well Chick-fil-A featuring Ling Move Fine Pass Highest Vibration Rice and Beans Banger Sak Pase (Remix) featuring Tonymix

Instagram and Twitter username:

@lamboginny