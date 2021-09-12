By Lawani Mikairu

Plateau State Commissioner for Land and Survey, Mr Yakubu Dati weekend said the confessional statement of those responsible for the kidnap and killing of nonagenarian father of former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye has confirmed what the current governor of the the state, Simon Lalong has been saying about crimes and criminality.

According to Dati, Governor Lalong has always insisted that criminals should not be profiled along ethnic and religious lines. The killers of Dariye’s father are from different tribes and religions.

Dati said : ” The suspects arraigned by the police who confessed to killing Dariye’s father comprised of people of diverse ethnic groups and faith, like the Mushere, Fulani, Christians, Muslims, believers and non-believers”.

“The unification of criminal elements beyond the fault lines of religion and ethnicity has not only put a lie to claims of linear identity in crime but speaks to Gov Lalong’s known position of addressing issues of crime and criminality from a fair minded and broad perspective.”

” It also emphasizes the Governor’s clarion call on the people to separate ethnic and religious divides in the bid to confront insecurity and expose the criminals for who they really are!

” In several fora, Gov Lalong captivates his audience with the story of the good samaritan where an injured victim of robbery attack was abandoned by several passersby including a fellowJew only to be rescued by a Samaritan, even though Samaritans and Jews despised each other”.

“Gov Lalong emphasizes the moral of the story being that citizens should put aside differences and help those who are in need of our help irrespective of religion or tribe. Lalong said similar admonitions exist in Islam where adherents are encouraged to show love. “

” With this exposure, it is time to take a second look at Governor Lalong’s call to separate criminality from primordial sentiments while going all out to smoke out the criminals irrespective of their ethnic or religious identities,” he emphasised.

Recall that last week, Police spokesman, Frank Mba, named some of the suspects in the killing of Pa Dariye as Abubakar Mohammed, Titus Ezekiel, Sunday Ibrahim, Mangut Suwa, Jetro Ngusen, Dauda Isa and others noting that, “Unfortunately, all the 8 suspects who played key roles are from the same village with Pa Dariye, Horop, in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State.”

According to the Land and Survey Commissioner, ” This is shocking owing to the fact that as governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye did a lot to develop rural communitites as well as project hitherto unknown and unheard of ethnic groups in the state, including his Mushere ethnic group to national consciousness through his “Leaving Plateau better than we met it” mantra,” Dati revealed.

He therefore advised against ” The practice of rushing to bail arrested criminals because they are our own sows seeds that may grow to consume us all.”