By Lawani Mikairu

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has approved the training of 3,000 vigilantés to support the conventional Nigeria Police for the protection of lives and properties following recent incessant killings in the State.

This was disclosed to newsmen by the State Commissioner for Land and Survey, Mr Yakubu Dati. According to Dati, the Governor has also procured security vehicles and motorcycles to boost the efforts of security personnel in the state.

Dati said : ” Governor Lalong who understands that peace is foundational to development, has championed the path to mutual coexistence and harmonious living among the different ethnic groups in the state.”

” Undeterred by war mongers who find ready allies from promoters of “self help” and armageddon, Simon Lalong has maintained his steady strides to restore Plateau to the Land of Peace and Tourism”.

The Commissioner also said that , “Following recent issues that threatened the six years of relative peace on the Plateau, the social media space has been agog with a new argot: “Standing by the Plateau people,” which tends to cast every peace initiative as unbecoming in the present circumstances.”

” This coinage gained traction with political opportunists who latched on primordial fault lines to feed a narrative that sees crises from the narrow lenses of ethnic and religious divides.

As this is hardly the case with the recent issues in Plateau State, people of good conscience have been able to scrutinize the twist, analyse its content and expose it as baseless due to reasons which we shall soon see”.

” For about six years (2015 – 2021) since the coming of the current administration, Plateau State has witnessed and has continued to enjoy tremendous peace compared with the preceding years when the state was set in turmoil for a period of time.”

“The serenity and calm of the last six years has been attributed rightly to the reign of equity and justice under the key philosophical levers of Peace, Security and Good Governance”.

Dati further revealed that , ” During this period, the State Government has been privileged to enjoy tremendous support from President Muhammadu Buhari and the various security agencies in the country. These collective efforts have taken Plateau State out of the quandary of multidimensional crises that had become a recurrent decimal in the state.”

“The result of these efforts is that the State is fast regaining its pride of place as not only the Home of Peace and Tourism, but as a mini Nigeria where all citizens could call home.”

“Sadly enough, this feat is being thwarted by some conspirators and conflict merchants who have resolved to return Plateau State to the theatre of violent conflicts and insecurity”, Dati frowned.