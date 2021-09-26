Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, Chief of Staff to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Sunday described the turbaning of Minister of Information, Arts and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as Kakakin Kabi as a symbol of national unity.

He stated this in an interview with Journalists at a reception organised in honour of the Minister in Argungu, Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditionally, “Kakakin” is an instrument that attracts attention to announce the presence of the King and to convey authority of the King on all messages transmitted to the population on behalf of the King.

NAN also reports that the bearer of this tittle, “Kakakn Kabi” is now the spokesperson or image maker of Argungu Kingdom of Kebbi State.

The Chief of Staff observed that the turbaning was timely in view of the fact that some unpatriotic citizens were busy trying to inflict a sense of disaffection, acrimony and disunity among Nigerians.

“The turbaning is apt, because it will go a long way in fostering unity among Nigerians, especially at this critical time that some unpatriotic elements are busy trying to bring confusion and split the country into pieces.

“Nigeria has been in existence for many decades and it will continue to be so, unity of this nation is for the good of all of us.“With the likes of Lai Mohammed, Nigeria will continue to be a one indivisible nation because in his position as a Minister, he considers himself as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not for Yoruba or the state he comes from.

“This is the kind of people we want, not those who will inculcate disunity amongst us and that’s why he visited many states of the federation to promote different indigenous culture of our people and in essence to promote unity,” he said.

He appealed to all Nigerians to accommodate and tolerate one another to facilitate brotherliness, love, understanding and unity for the good of all.

On his part, Alhaji Lai Mohammed appreciated the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad-Mera, for finding him worthy of the tittle and promised to ensure that the festivals in Kebbi State will be transformed not only to national but also international status.

He sought the collaboration of the entire people of Argungu Emirate and Kebbi State in general to do much more in promoting the famous Argungu Internation Fishing and Cultural Festival.

