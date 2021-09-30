.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos Traffic Radio, LTR, 96.1FM, the prime traffic and transportation radio station in Nigeria, has launched its online advertising platform to provide its teeming clients with a veritable option of reaching clients and consumers in the global space.

LTR General Manager, Mr Tayo Akanle, who announced this on Thursday, explained the Online Marketing and Advertising Platform is an inventive way of providing additional platforms for prospective advertisers to showcase their products and services beyond the terrestrial space.

The official online platforms especially Facebook and Website have been carefully designed to accommodate various brands and services across Lagos and beyond.

According to Akanle: “The Online advertising platform will not only complement the Station’s hugely followed terrestrial space for those wishing to drive their products and services to a new level but also bring visibility for such brands. Advertisers Brand Executives and Business-owners should leverage the immense opportunities provided by this online platform which carries a sea of plural possibilities.’

He added that the inspiration behind the “laudable” initiative was borne out of the need to turn local products and services into global brands using the exponential reach of an online platform of the station.

Akanle, therefore, enjoined all advertising practitioners and those desirous of taking their products and services to astronomic heights to take advantage of the online advertising platform to fortify their businesses, stating that the initiative is coming at a time when the habiting economic climate which was caused by the coronavirus pandemic, was on a resurgence drive.

To encourage prospective advertisers seeking to use the hugely followed LTR Online Advertising Platform, the General Manager stated that a three-month free advertising window, spanning October through December 2021 has been created by the station for participation.

He enjoined all and sundry to take advantage of this three-month moratorium to savour the richness of the digital space.

“This initiative follows recently introduced steps taken by the organization towards improving the brand and building a solid foundation for more participation in the digital communication atmosphere,” Akanle stated.

