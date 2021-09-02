.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has issued an abatement warning to 7-Up Bottling Limited located on Mobolaji Johnson Avenue, Oregun over its incessant creation of traffic bottlenecks and environmental nuisance with indiscriminate blocking of the road by its trucks, saying further infractions will attract a seal up.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, while giving the directive yesterday, stated that the trucks of the company created environmental and traffic nuisance for over an hour in recent times inhibiting the free flow of traffic across all the sections.

Bello added that the company had received prior warnings from the State Ministry of the Environment several times on littering of the drains in the frontage of the company as well as blocking of the access road to the Governor’s Office to no avail.

“Even at night, officials of the company do remove the median provided by the State to regulate traffic movement thus causing accidents to unsuspecting members of the public.

“The directive has been given to the State Task Force on Special Offences and the Lagos Traffic Management Authority to henceforth tow away any of the trucks that block the road in a quest to enter the 7-Up plant.

“Same will apply to staffer and personnel seen around the littered drains in front of the premises which have become a major source of concern to the Environment Ministry,” Bello stated.

Bello added that the state government would not abdicate its responsibility and allow among others of any impunity that will make life uncomfortable for law-abiding citizens.

Vanguard News Nigeria