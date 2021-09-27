Lagos suspends operation of abandoned vehicles team across 57 councils

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has suspended the operations of the entire ad-hoc teams of Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles, RAVC, in the 20 Local Governments, LGs, and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, with immediate effect in the state.

This decision, according to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, followed series of complaints by members of the public on the activities of some of the units which had caused embarrassment to the state government.

Fayinka, added that the suspension would also afford the state government to appraise and review the operations of the team.

Meantime, he said the Central Committee of RAVC would continue to operate skeletal duties.

Fayinka, however, warned that any ad-hoc team found operating after the notice would be handed over to Law Enforcement for trial and prosecution in accordance with the Law of the state as captured in the Traffic Sector Reform Law,TSRL, 2018.

He further stated that the RAVC, while in operation was able to remove many abandoned vehicles which hitherto posed as environmental nuisances, security and traffic impediments.

The Special Adviser called on members of the public whose vehicles were impounded to approach RAVC Office, (Former VIO Office), Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja to process the release of their vehicles.

Assuring that the Central Committee would continue adhering to its statutory responsibility, Fayinka, urged the public to forward requests for the removal of all sorts of abandoned or stationery vehicles in their respective areas to his Office at the Ministry of Transportation, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Recall that in recent times, RAVC had been accused of illegal arrests and extortion of innocent motorists over illegal parkings.

