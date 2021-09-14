File Photo

By Kingsley Adegboye

Lagos residents have been assured of a motorable road network in spite of persistent heavy downpours being witnessed across the state in the past couple of weeks.

This assurance came from the General Manager of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Engr. Olufemi Daramola while speaking on the implications of the torrential rainfall in many parts of the state.

According to Daramola, although, it is a reality that wet seasons pose challenge to road maintenance operations, particularly the use of hot mix asphalt, the Agency is deploying creative and multifaceted approaches to keeping Lagos roads in motorable condition towards enhancing human and vehicular movement which is critical to the state, being the commercial and industrial hub of Nigeria.

Daramola said despite the heavy downpour which is normal at this time of the season, the Corporation shall continue with aggressive palliative work to provide temporary relief to motorists pending when weather condition would allow for permanent maintenance operations.

In addition, he said cold mix asphalt which is a wet season-friendly mixture will be utilized in the fixing of pot holes before they generate into craters, adding that, this along with the usage of interlocking paving stones will contribute to the non-stop approach of the Agency in fixing the roads despite the rains.

Speaking on the commitment of the Governor of Lagos State to ensuring that Lagos roads remain in good condition all year round, Daramola said “The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at inception identified the massive infrastructure deficit in the state and actively invested in the Corporation’s human capital, equipment and material requirements for a sustainable road maintenance programme”.

“All these have made it possible for LSPWC to intervene on over 800 roads cutting across the state since the inception of the current administration till date”, Daramola said.

While reflecting on some strategic road rehabilitation operations carried out recently, the General Manager stated that the Agency had taken full advantage of the dry spell to complete maintenance work on many roads such as Shasha-Orisunbare Road, Alimosho; Ikotun-Ijegun Road, Alimosho, 23 Road Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin; Ogombo Road Off Lekki Epe, Eti-Osa; Zawiyat Crescent, Ifako Ijaiye; Badru, Ifako-Ijaiye; Kudirat Abiola Way by Zenith, Ikeja; Akinremi Street, Ikeja and Nurudeen Olowopopo Way, Ikeja.

Others are Banjoko Olowu Street, Ikorodu; Seberu Ogunsanya Street, Ikorodu; Oworo Road, Kosofe; Oba Adetona Street, Mushin; Bolaji Bakare CL, Mushin; Mushin Isolo Road by Agege Motor Road, Oshodi-Isolo; Adeyemi Street Mafoluku, Oshodi-Isolo; Ideal Pry Sch. Education Dist VI, Oshodi-Isolo; Mushin General Hospital, Oshodi-Isolo; Baderin Street, Oshodi-Isolo; Adeyemi Street, Oshodi-Isolo; Ogunoloko Street, Oshodi-Isolo; Adetola Link Road, Surulere; Ijewere Street, Surulere; Iyarere Street, Surulere; Shitta Roundabout, Surulere; Itire Lawanson, Surulere; Ijesha Road, Surulere; as well as Oyatoki Street, Orile-Agege.

The General Manager called on Lagosians to report cases of potholes and other road defects in their vicinities through the Agency’s dedicated phone numbers and social media handles while also charging them to own road infrastructure in the state and desist from habits that cause avoidable damage to the road, such as dumping of refuse into drains, discharge of car wash wastewater on the road, burning of items on the road and removal of manhole covers among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria