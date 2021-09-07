…As ex-Lagos SSG, deputy Speaker, make list

By Nelson Alu

After the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State chapter held a parallel Local Government Congresses last Saturday to elect new officers, the National Secretariat of the party, Tuesday, acknowledged receipt of Lagos4Lagos local government executives and delegates lists as submitted by the group.

Lagos4Lagos Movement, is a group within the Lagos APC Lagos chapter, championing the cause for equality and level playing ground among members of the party

Recall that the state chapter of APC, led by Tunde Balogun, also held a ward and council congresses which had been a subject of controversy in the state.

Lagos4Lagos Movement, led by its Convener, Olajide Adediran, popularly called “Jandor” participated in the Lagos APC council Congress last Saturday.

In a statement by Mr Seun Soyinka, State Public Relations Officer, PRO, for Lagos4Lagos, stated: “In line with the mandate from the APC National Secretariat, members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement trooped out in all the 20 LGA in Lagos State to elect their officers in a hitch-free democratic manner.

“Basking in the euphoria of the recently concluded APC Ward Congress, Lagos4Lagos movement maintained a sustained consolidation by electing officers who will take charge of the party activities in all the 20 LGA in Lagos State, devoid of any rancour.

“The movement, with this current thrust has taken over the party structure in all the 20 LGAs of Lagos State.

“In the same vein, on Friday, members of the Lagos4Lagos movement were ecstatic and upbeat as their executives were inaugurated across the 245 wards in Lagos State.

“This has undoubtedly reaffirmed our formidable reach and capacity. It also laid to rest the undeniable fact that the party administration, even at the grassroots level is dominated by members of the Lagos4Lagos movement.

“The Lead Visioner of the Movement, Dr Adediran (Jandor) used the opportunity to congratulate the newly sworn-in ward executives and those elected today at LG Congress.”

He, therefore, admonished them to be just and democratic as they take full charge of party administration at the grassroots.

Speaking further on the development, Jandor expressed firm optimism, stating that “active democratic participation of all stakeholders is required for the enthronement of the government of the people, by the people and for the people.

“We are indeed mobilising for progressive change,” he concluded.

Soyinka, in a statement on Tuesday, made available to Vanguard, presented an acknowledgement copy by the national boy, as attached in this report.

However, in an earlier reaction to the exercise on Saturday, APC caretaker Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo, stated that: “The exercise has been generally peaceful from reports across the state.

“The constitutional provision of consensus which was also encouraged by the national caretaker committee was upheld.

“The process which culminates in the national convention will no doubt reposition the party for the challenges ahead.”

Reaction of Jandor, “Your Excellency,

“RE: SEPTEMBER 4th LAGOS APC LGA CONGRESS

“In apparent maintenance of uninhibited and unconcealed dictatorship holding sway inLagos, as copiously expressed in my last letter to you on the shameful outcome of the APC Ward Congresses that held in the state on July 31. 2021; the Lagos APC Local Government Congress that held on September 4, 2021unfortunately took the same turn.

“However, we at the Lagos4Lagos Movement have gone ahead and affirmed all our LGA Executives across the state, having realised that the Tunde Balogun led Caretaker Committee continued to be adamant and insistent on their usual practise of excluding other stakeholders and remain absolutely intolerant of popular choices of the people within the party.

“Please find attached herewith, the list of all our LGA Executives duly elected during the said APC LGA Congress, last Saturday.

“Thank you.

“Kind regards,

“Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor). Lead Visioner.”

Vanguard News Nigeria