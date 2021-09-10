The Lagos State House of Assembly has received Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s request to amend the 2021 Appropriation Law, almost nine months after its passage.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, made the announcement at plenary on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the assembly on Dec. 29, 2020, passed the state government’s N1.164 trillion budget for 2021.

Obasa said the governor was requesting the assembly to authorise the reordering of N460.58 billion, to N496.26 billion for the recurrent expenditure; and N702.93 billion to N759.59 billion, for the capital expenditure.

He said: “The governor also asked that the budget size of N1.163 trillion, be revised to N1.255 trillion for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021.”

The speaker, thereafter, committed the governor’s request to the house Committee on Economic Planning and Budget.

Obasa added that the committee was to report its findings to the house in one week.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria