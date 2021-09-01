By Lawani Mikairu, LAGOS

A driver attached to one of the buses conveying passengers from the terminal to the airside at Muritala Muhammed Airport terminal 2, MMA2, Lagos, has returned a bag containing $20,000, jewellery and other valuables worth millions of Naira, forgotten inside one of the buses, to the owner.

Mikail Mumuni, the Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, BASL, operators of the Terminal, who disclosed this said the bag belonged to a prominent Nigerian (names withheld) who boarded an Arik Air flight from MMA2 to Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Monday, August 30.

According to him, “At about 3: 10p.m. on August 30, a black bag that was forgotten inside a Coaster bus, used for conveying passengers at the airside, with the number plate BDG 689 GW.

READ ALSO: Peace Mass Driver wins FRSC best driver award

“The bag was picked up by the driver of the bus, Mr. Emmanuel Eluu and brought to the Aviation Security, AVSEC, Airside Supervisor, Mr. Taiwo Adelakun.

“Eluu was accompanied by Gbadamosi Olasunkami (Operations, Airside Supervisor) and Oluwole Alonge (Operations, Airside Head of Shift) to ascertain what was kept in the bag and for safe keep.

“Items found in the bag were $20,000 in two bundles, N500,000 in five bundles, nine wristwatches in black and yellow pouches, a bead in a yellow bag, one pair of eyeglasses in a yellow bag, pieces of jewellery in two golden purses.

“There were also four bank cheques, eye drop, envelopes of different sizes, bundle of the business cards belonging to the owner of the bag (names withheld), an identification card and a Samsung Note 20 Ultra.

“The items were kept in security custody by Adelakun as instructed by the AVSEC Manager, Mr. Okeowo Olatunbosun and confirmed by Gbadamosi Olasunkanmi.”

He further revealed that the bag owner was contacted by the security supervisor on the instruction of the AVSEC Manager based on the phone number on the business card.

The spokesman added that on arrival at his destination (Port Harcourt), the owner of the bag who had boarded an Arik Air flight from MMA2 instructed his protocol officer to collect the bag on his behalf.

“The owner of the bag initiated a video conversation with Adelakun (Security Supervisor) affirming the identity of the protocol officer and thanked the management and staff of MMA2 for the honesty and professionalism displayed by them.”

Recall that an AVSEC staff of MMA2, in April, found N2.3 million misplaced by an Uyo-bound passenger on Ibom Airline, and the money was returned to him.

Vanguard News Nigeria