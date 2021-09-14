The Youth Party, yesterday, presented two witnesses at the Lagos State Local Government Election Tribunal.

The witnesses who served as the party’s polling agent at polling unit 13 testified that voting materials did not arrive on the 15 minutes after the polls should have been officially closed.

According to one of the witnesseses “voting started at about 3:15 pm when most voters had left after waiting for several hours.”

He further testified that the polling unit was moved from Omorinre Johnson street, off providence street, Lekki Phase 1, to Lekki Event Center without prior notice.

The witness further tendered a video recording showing numerous irregularities as the results were collated at the local government in Igbo-Efon.