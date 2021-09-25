President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr Rafiu Oladipo has added another feather to his already saturated cap as he has just been appointed an Executive Director of Starlite Group, a sports marketing and promotions organisation.

The Group Head, Sunny Oyeyemi, while handing the appointment letter to Dr Oladipo, who doubles as the President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, said, his board decided to appoint Dr Oladipo in order to tab from his wealth of experience.

“We know of his abundant experience and aura when it comes to sports. He is versed in football and boxing too. He was also actively involved in the Principals Cup last year, where we worked together and I learned a lot from him.We believe with his wealth of experience, he would add value to whatever we are doing.”

ALSO READ: How important is the football field to African football?

In response, Dr Oladipo said he felt eminently honoured and gratified that an organisation like Starlite made him their Executive Director. “I am happy with what has happened today. It shows that some people in the background have been watching my activities and what I believe in. I welcome my appointment; I value it and I promise to give it my best to add value to the organisation in whatever they are doing.”

He said the Starlite Group had added an innovation to sports promotion in the country. “It is an innovation that believes in promoting, supporting and bringing together the youths of this country to become breadwinners. I believe in the development of the youths through sports and education, which is in tandem with FIFA’s new thrust of football and education and especially, the girl child, which is Starlite Group’s focal point.”

Vanguard News Nigeria