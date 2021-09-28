NATIONAL Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure has urged voters in Anambra State to vote Engr Obiora Agbasimalo, LP’s candidate in the November 6 governorship election to fast track the development of the state.

Abure, who spoke during the flag-off of campaign of Agbasimmalo in Nnewi said victory for the Labour Party in the election will usher in “the rebirth, re-growth, development, prosperity, progress, peace, security, provision of healthcare and development” in Anambra State.

He continued: “Is it not a good thing that the liberation of Anambra State is coming from your son? But we all have a role to play. We must rise to the occasion with our PVCs that day. This talk will be useless if on that 6th of November, you come and use our PVC to vote for those who have been responsible for the failure of the state.

“It is only with our PVC that we can do it and I want to appeal to all of you that on that day, we must go to our various centres, to go and vote for our son, Obiora Agbasimalo, under the platform of the Labour Party. The party that has the logo of Papa, Mama, Pikin. Fortunately for the people of Nnewi, the change is going to come through your own son.”