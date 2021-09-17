



Dr Abdulkareem Adedokun, the Head of Department, Business and Private Law, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has been appointed as a High Court judge in Oyo State.

This is contained in a congratulatory message signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, on Thursday in Ilorin.

The vice chancellor congratulated Adedokun on his deserved appointment as a judge and wished him a fulfilling career on the bench, as he dispenses justice to all manner of men and women without fear or favour.

Akanji added that he has no doubt that Adedokun would succeed on this onerous assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adedokun obtained an LL.B degree from University of Ilorin, with an LL.M and a PhD in Law of Taxation both from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 2006 and 2011, respectively.

His research interest is in Tax Law and he is also a Fellow of the Chattered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and a Notary Public.

