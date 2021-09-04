.

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Caretaker Committee in Kwara state, Alh Abdullahi Samari has urged members of the party to be peaceful as the ongoing local government Congress gets frenzied with fanfare across the sixteen local governments in the state.

Vanguard checks revealed that the local government congress took off across the state today amid fanfare as party delegates trooped out to elect the new executives at the local government level.

Delegates of the party were seen peacefully electing new leaders through the affirmation of the consensus list earlier agreed to by all the stakeholders.

As of the time of filing this report, the delegates’ election has started in every part of the state under a peaceful atmosphere and close supervision by the APC team from Abuja and INEC officials deployed for the exercise.

In his address, the Chairman, State APC Caretaker Committee Alhaji Abdullahi Samari explained that the state was ready for the smooth conduct of local government areas congresses across the sixteen local government areas of the state and urged the teeming members to be peaceful throughout the exercise.

He said,”I’m overwhelmed by the teaming members who have trooped out for this exercise, we are ready for this Congress but I want you all to be peaceful as we get along so that all of us can be happy that we have done the right thing at the end of the exercise.”

“The team from the national secretariat of APC is here purposely because of the exercise. So, disregard any rumour. Make sure you exercise your civic right by making sure you stand by our decision for consensus candidates,” the APC chairman explained.

Earlier, the National Local Government Areas Congress Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Hon. Yusuf Omaaki assured members of the party to be fair and conduct hitch-free congresses across the 16 local government areas of the state.

“Our mission here is very simple. It is to liaise with the people of Kwara State and to synergies with the people of Kwara State to carry out our task. In doing that there is a procedure for congresses at all levels. You will discover that we have agreed to follow the provisions of our constitution in the conduct of the exercise.

“Our party allows consensus and where there are issues it is the duty of the stakeholders to sit down and agree among themselves. I want to plead with all of you to give us your support, support the party and support His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“Our mission in this state is to affirm the justice and unity of the state in the state. We cannot do that without the cooperation of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the people of Kwara State. We were inaugurated yesterday (Thursday) and we have to come to Kwara. As I am talking to you, teams like this have gone round the country to conduct local government congresses tomorrow,” he added.

Other members of the committee are: Dr Mohammed Buba (Secretary); Mr Simon Dolly; Mr Patrick Ogunyemi; Mr Samuel Ekeh; Hajia Larai Kangiwa and Hajia Habiba Muhammed

For his part, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi called on all APC members to remain supportive and loyal to the party.

“We conducted ward congress peacefully in Kwara State before and I believe the local government areas congresses will also be peaceful,” the governor remarked.

AbdulRazaq assured members of the congress committee that the exercise would be peaceful and orderly.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Alhaji Abdullateef Alakawa applauded the leadership of the APC for standing with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in ensuring that Kwara remains a truly APC state.

In Ilorin West, Sulaiman Tejidini was unanimously endorsed as the chairman for another term.

Results from other areas are still being awaited.

