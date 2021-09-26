By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising artist, Azimat Mustapha Onize better known by her stage name Koonitay which means (D Amazing Girl) has released a new single “Ma Felomi” amplifying her talent. The single was released on the 17th of September 2021.

She said the new single “Ma Felomi” is a daily reminder to her fans that no matter who they find themselves within a love cycle when the right things are done, the fear of uncertainty won’t be there. “Ma felomi” is available on all platforms; iTunes, Audiomack, Boomplay, and her IG handle @Koonitay.

Her sounds can be classified as Afropop and Afrobeat. She has no record label yet. She’s currently being managed by her manager, Famegodson under the management of MIL-EMPIRE ( Music is Life).

Her first EP was titled “Love Riddim” with four songs; Fall in Love, Somebody, Pami Love, and Love.

