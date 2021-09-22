By Emmanuel Elebeke

Korea International Cooperation Agency, KOICA has signed a $13 million agreement with Nigeria to deepen the country’s e-Government Master plan.

The Country Director to Nigeria, Mr. Woochan Chang, said the core components of the project are for building digital foundation for e-governance in Nigeria and the provision of consulting services.

Woochan, who was represented by programme officer of the agency, Mr. Kayode Adebisi explained that the new project has five year tenure and is being implemented through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

He said: “We have signed the agreement with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and it comes with $13 million. On implementation, we are looking at supporting capacity building programmes of the members of Digital Transformation Technical Working Groups, DTTG.

“We shall be supporting their capacity building over the next five years and also building capacity for NITDA, Galaxy Backbone and some others we have not yet finalized.

“This one is a follow up to the first phase and specifically focused on Digitization. We will first get a survey of the skills gap and analyse them to know what our training curriculum would be built on.

“This second phase was supposed to begin in 2020. The first phase was from 2013 to 2019 with $8.5 million funding attached to it, which was also based on e-government master plan and capacity development programme.