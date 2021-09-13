By Arogbonlo Israel

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said most of the prisoners who escaped from the Kabba Custodial Centre have been rearrested through swift security network while some returned on their own.

The governor disclosed this in a press statement signed Monday, by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

Vanguard reports that gunmen in their tens attack the prison centre which is on the Kabba – Lokoja highway, on Sunday night through Monday morning, killing the military men keeping guard on the road before attacking the centre.

Confirming the incident, governor Bello said investigation is ongoing to trail the masterminds of the attack, urging Kogites and citizens of neigbouring states “to help volunteer information that will ensure the apprehension of the masterminds of the dastardly act”.

“The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd) is currently at the Centre with the Kogi State Commissioner of Police and the Commander, Army Records, Lokoja.

“Security Agencies have zeroed in to ensure those who escaped are rearrested as well as trail the masterminds of the attack.”

“We have confidence in our security agencies to unmask the masterminds responsible for the attack and get them apprehended.”

“Our security network has led to the rearrest of majority of the inmates that escaped as some have also come back to the centre on their own. Security agencies, traditional rulers and local hunters are working in synergy to ensure normalcy.”

Governor Bello, also urged the citizens to go about their normal businesses as “security agencies are doing their best to ensure security of lives and property in the face of the unfortunate breach”.

