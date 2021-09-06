By Sam Eyoboka

THE Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, Nigeria has lined up a week long activities to celebrate 60 years in Lagos Metropolitan Council.

According to the chairman Organizing Committee, Sir Bernard Nkwo, several activities have been lined up for the celebration as follows:

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, top officers of the Metropolitan Council, led by the Metropolitan Grand Knight, Sir William Adebisi would pay a courtesy call to the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr) Alfred Adewale Martins and his sucessor, Anthony Cardinal Okogie. D.D.

The celebration proper, according to a statement by Sir Fidelis Dada, Lagos Metro Public Relations Officer, will be declared open by the Archbishop at St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja on Friday, September 10, 2021.

The week-long activities will feature Jubilee retreat, Lecture, Fun-fair, Charity visits to old people’s homes and orphanages. A policy advocacy seminar on decongestion of correctional centers will be held at the Metropolitan Club IV, Lagos on September 16, 2021

The Anniversary Grand Finale will end the celebrations on September 18, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland Lagos.

