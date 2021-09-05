.

By Idowu Bankole

Tega, one of the housemates of the season 6 Big Brother shine ya eye show has been evicted from the house.

Recall last week all fifteen housemates were put up for possible eviction after Jackie B and Jaypaul won the double head of house challenge.

Early this week, Tega’s husband had gone to social media to seek the BBNAIJA season 6 housemate forgiveness over what he described as infidelity in their marriage.

Many social media users condemned the act and stood in solidarity with Tega.

But during the course of the week, Boma a fellow housemate was caught on camera kissing Tega, an incident that sparked negative comments against her on social media.

Also reacting was Delta state governor’s aide, saying Tega is it from Delta state, saying that their women don’t behave like that – possibly saying Delta women are decent.

Tega in her interview with Ebuka told him that she misses her husband and son, including Boma.

She said, “My time in the house was just like a movie script, we are good actors.”

When asked about her husband’s feelings about her show with Boma she said, “My husband is a bad guy, he understands”.

