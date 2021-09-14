*Kebbi abductions: Parents lose hope, cry to government

By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin Kebbi—The kidnapped students of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State regained their freedom after 13 days in captivity.

After being released by their abductors, the students were received by Governor Bello Matawalle in Gusau, on Sunday.Gunmen, believed to be bandits, had abducted the students from the school late in the night of September 1.

It is unclear if any ransom was paid before the students were freed.

‘Schools Must Be Safe’Irked by the incessant assaults, the Zamfara State government introduced a string of measures including the recent shutdown of telecoms services, ban on sale of fuel in jerry cans among others to tackle the menace.

The Katsina State government has also taken tougher measures including banning commercial phone charging points in 18 of the hardest-hit local government areas in the state.

Meanwhile, the parents of the abducted students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Zamfara State, said they have lost hope in the ability of the state government to secure the students’ release.

The abducted students are now spending 88 days in their abductors’ den after several failed promises from the state government since their abduction.

Armed bandits numbering about 150, were said to have invaded the school in broad daylight and abducted over 90 students that included boys and girls as well as three members of staff.

Musa Suleman, a father of one of the abducted students, said he has lost faith in Kebbi state and federal governments for failure to secure the release of their children that had been kidnapped for about three months now.

“Government made about four to five promises to us for the release of our children but on all occasions, none has been fulfilled. We have lost faith in them.

If not the bandits have stood their ground that they would only negotiate with the government, we are ready to dispose of all our possessions in as much as our children will walk to freedom.

”Wasiu Abdulraheem, whose only child was among those in captivity, said he was ready to go to any extent to secure the release of his daughter, adding he has been having psychological trauma since she was kidnapped.

“Since my daughter was abducted about three months now, it has been a life of psychological torture. I hardly sleep at night. I can no longer concentrate on my business as I have started becoming so incoherent while dealing with people.

”Contacted, the Special Adviser on Security to the governor, Col. Rabiu Garba Kamba (retd), said the government was on top of the situation as it would not rest on its oars until the kidnapped students regain their freedom.

“Government is not relenting, it is exploiting all possible avenues for ensuring these children are released and reunited with their families.”