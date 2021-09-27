L-R; Invited Mother, Mrs. Sandra Ojo; Special Projects Manager, Kellogg, Adenike Owolabi; Kellogs Brand Ambassador, Funke Akindele-Bello; Invited Mother, Justina David; and Clementina OlorI during the final announcement of Kelloggs Superstars Scholarship 3.0 on world Breakfast Day, held at Ikeja Cantonment in Lagos .. yesterday SUNDAY ADIGUN

In the spirit of celebrating World breakfast day, Kellogg’s, the world’s no 1 cereal company, hosted 200 mums under one roof to spread awareness on the importance of ensuring the habit of a regular healthy breakfast diet for the family. Using this opportunity, the brand also launched the 3rd edition of its annual education-support program: Kellogg’s Super Stars Scholarship.

World’s breakfast day is being observed every 26th September to appreciate and encourage the habit of having a healthy breakfast. On this occasion, at the Ikeja Cantonment, Kellogg’s invited its Brand Ambassador, Funke Akindele Bello a.k.a Jenifa, to officially declare the entry opportunities for Kellogg’s superstars Scholarship 3.0 open for children while encouraging invited mothers to ensure breakfast time is regular and routine is sustained.

Kellogg’s Superstars scholarship comes as a reward from Participating in an essay writing competition. It is designed for primary school pupils to sharpen their creative writing skills while also bringing out the imaginative uniqueness in them. Students who perform excellently in the essay competition will be awarded with prize money in pursuance of their education.

For this edition, children between age 5-12 years are to submit their entries by visiting the website Kelloggsnigeria.ng and submit essay on “how they want their perfect morning to be”. The judging criteria is the creativity, storytelling, grammar, and vocabulary. 100 winners will each be awarded scholarship worth N100,000 as educational grant and 1,000 more winners will win Kellogg’s goodies.

Kellogg’s Brand Ambassador, Funke Akindele Bello a.k.a Jenifa appreciated the efforts of Kellogg’s in not only nourishing the taste of Nigerian children but also supporting their dreams. She thereby urged mothers to encourage their children to participate in this auspicious opportunity presented by Kellogg’s

She commended the support of mothers in sustaining the values of family institution. She went further to urge mothers to ensure their families don’t skip breakfast, as it is considered as the most Important meal of the day which aids mental alertness and contributes to a healthy lifestyle.

According to Neha Sharma, Head of Marketing, Kellogg’s Tolaram, “as the entry portal for Kellogg’s Superstars scholarship 3.0 has been formally declared open, we are proud to equally announce that trail on past winners revealed that they have remained motivated by the scholarship awards which is evidently reflecting on their individual academic performance”.

Mothers are hereby urged to encourage their children to participate in this competition by visiting Kellogg’s website to stand a chance to become another set of Kellogg’s Super stars.