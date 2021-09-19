By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Bakers in Kebbi State who are currently groaning under unstable price of flour and items have asked the federal government under president Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the crisis to save their businesses from extinction.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi Sunday on behalf of bread bakers Alhaji Muhammad Nasir Kampala said that, the price of flour has doubled compared to how they used to buy it “its used to be seven thousand five hundred before but it has now doubled, we are aware of the economic down turn but even at the increase is ridiculous we are very much close to shutting down our bread business he said.

Kampala stated that, flour alone don’t bake bread sugar and other items are required to produce bread, he said even the price of sugar has increased astronomically forcing many to abandoned bakery business which roughly employs nearly two hundred thousand youth including indirect jobs who buys in pieces to hawk in the state.

According to him few of them who still remains afloat are having to contend with unstable price of flour as nearly every week the price increase forcing them to adjust price of bread which usually comes with attacks and condemnation from buyers who are unaware of the unstable prices of flour.

Nasir who is also a bread baker and a flour retailer said that only the federal government can solve their problems otherwise millions will be out of business which he described as dangerous to a country already being ravaged by banditry and a high level of unemployment “i want to use this medium to appeal to flour, sugar and salt regulatory bodies to reduce and stabilise prices to save millions of bakers not only in Kebbi but the country as whole before bread and other baked consumables becomes beyond the reach of the poor.

He mentioned power supply as one of the major challenges of bakery business as most times they use generators which is very expensive because power supply is erratic sometimes not even there.