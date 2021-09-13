By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The parents of the students of federal government college Birnin Yauri have said that, they have lost hope in the ability of Kebbi state government to secure the release of their abducted children that have now spent 87 days in their abductors den after several failed promises from the state government since their abduction.

Armed bandits numbering about 150, were said to have invaded the school in broad day light and abducted over 90 students that included boys and girls as well as three members of staff.

Musa Suleman, a father to one of the abducted students of the school, said he had lost faith on kebbi state and federal governments for failure to secure the release of their children that had been kidnapped and kept in captivity for about three months now.

He stressed that the state government had made several unfulfilled promises for the released of their wards saying, he believed he was speaking the minds of most parents that the government was insensitive to their plight arguing that if it were, their children could have been released by now.

“Government made about four to five promises to us for the release of our children but on all occassions none could be fulfilled. We lost faith in them. If not the bandits have stood their ground that they would only negotiate with the government, we are ready to dispose all our possessions in as much as our children will walk to freedom.”

Wasiu Abdulraheem, whose only child was among those in captivity said, he was ready to go to any extend to secure the release of his daughter saying, since she was kidnapped he had been living in psychological trauma.

Abdulraheem, who spoke to our reporter in laden voice said, since his daughter was abducted he had just be leading a life of in and out of hospital as he battles with a problem of High Blood Preasure and that he appealed to all to come to their aid by facilitating the release of their children.

“Since, my daughter was abducted about three months now, it has been a life of psychological torture. I hardly sleep at night. I cant any longer concentrate on my business as i have started becoming so incoherent while dealing with people.”

Contacted, the Special Adviser on Security to the governor, Col. Rabiu Garba Kamba (rtd), said government was on top of the situation as it would not rest on its oars until the kidnapped students regain their freedom, “government is not relenting; it is exploiting all possible avenues for ensuring these children were released and reunited with their families.”