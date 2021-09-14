By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The chairman of Zuru patriotic forum Alhaji Sani Yusuf Tadi has alleged that a construction company by name KAU international construction company has abandoned a FEC approved emergency roads construction of 7klm roads from Gadan Zaima-Zuru / Gamji roads in Kebbi State.

According to him, the approvals for the roads construction was secured by the minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola at the federal executive meeting in 2019 which was presided by president Muhammadu Buhari, Tadi stated that, the initial approval was 1.145bn, another approval gotten by the minister for same company to ratify the emergency work to complete the balance of 55klm was approved at 10.589bn as whole contract sum approved by FEC secured by Fashola for KAU construction company.

He added that, the construction company had cleared the site from Gadan Zaima-Zuru/Gamji but fled the site which makes it immotorable and dangerous to ply, he further said the state of the road is far better than what it is now, as economic activities between the two towns have been grounded due to the poor state of the road that has been left unattended to for years because the contractor fled the site to the detriment of the users.

The forum chairman also lament the slow pace of KOKO/MAHUTA roads that was also approved by FEC at 31.539bn but still yet to be completed, he described the work done on the two roads as very substandard “on behalf of the Zuru patriotic forum i wish to appeal to the federal government to come to our aid by forcing the company to return to the site to complete its work our people are passing through hell due to the abandoned roads which has become death traps and is sabotaging our economy and affecting farming activities of our people he said

The company could not be reached as calls made to them are not even going through.