By Bashir Bello, KANO

The International Labour Organization, ILO said Kano has a significant number of migrant workers returnees into the country during the Covid-19 pandemic based on the Presidential directive.

The ILO National Project Coordinator, Augustine Erameh made this known while speaking with newsmen during a two day training for media and Civil Society Organizations on ILO’s Media Toolkits on forced Labour migrant Reporting.

Erameh said based on available information to the Organization, Kano remains a strategic city and serves as a point where migrant workers migrate from the Northern part of the country to Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC countries.

He said the training was part of the effort of ILO to ensure that relevant capacities are strengthened to be able to engage more effectively in the area of labour migration.

According to him, “ILO in 2020 developed a global media tool kit on forced labour and reporting on fair recruitment which was adapted to use in Nigeria. We commenced the process of adapting these tool kits in 2020 through a stakeholders consultative process. We validated the tool kits for Nigeria in August 2021. Going forward, ILO is now using the validated version of the contextualized tool kits to conduct training for stakeholders including media and CSOs.

‘The tool kits provide the media with tips to guide them in developing stories in the area of forced labour and fair recruitment.

“ILO’s position in the area of fair recruitment remains that standardized processes should be applied in the recruitment process across the entire labour migration circle. And it is within that context that ILO continues to ensure that relevant capacities to be able to engage more effectively in the area of labour migration is strengthened.

“We choose Kano to benefit from this training arising from a number of factors including the number of returnees (migrant workers) that arrived Nigeria during the Covid-19 pandemic from the presidential directive. It is also in view of the fact that Kano remains a strategic city and serves as a point where it is been suggested that a significant number of migrant workers that migrate from the Northern part of the country to Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC countries either migrate from Kano or at some point pass through Kano. So Kano is a strategic point to be selected for training in the country.

“From the consultations we had, a significant percentage of those returning migrant workers who were brought back to the country during the Covid-19 and post Covid-19 era based on the Presidential directive, the information available is that a significant number of them are from Kano State.

“And we are working closely with stakeholders including National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs to be able to identify some of them and support them to the extent ILO can,” the ILO National Project Coordinator, Erameh however stated.