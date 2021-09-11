.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Worried by social issues such as poverty, youth restiveness among others in the state, the Kano State government said it has resolved to commit 10 per cent of its annual budget allocation starting from 2022 for implementation of the social protection policies in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Usman Alhaji disclosed this during a 2-day sensitization workshop for members of the Kano State Social Protection Steering Committee facilitated by Action Against Hunger, AAH.

Alhaji who doubles as the Chairman of, State Steering Committee, said implementation of the policy will change the fortune of the state.

According to him, “the social protection programme is really important for our people. It is a hence for any administration. This is to ensure the survival, growth of people. It implies the right to survive, grow, develop and participate, which means we are working to ensure our people live a meaningful life.

“This is really extremely more relevant looking at our circumstances in Kano particularly that we are the most populated, people who are vulnerable, weak, youth idleness (drug abuse) which means if we don’t do anything about it, we are heading for a serious disaster.

“There are efforts to commit 10% of 2022 budget allocation for implementation of the policy. It is a very good idea because we need to do something for the betterment of our people. It is the responsibility of the government. The social protection policy is a step towards changing the fortune of the state,” he said.

The SSG however appealed to the state assembly to do the needful when the bill which has already been assented to by the Governor was transmitted to the assembly.

Responding, the Speaker, Hamisu Chidari assured that the houses will give the bill utmost consideration, deliberate and ensure speedy passage into law.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Nura Dankade said the policy will light the dark tunnel of people of the state as it will lead to a reduction of poverty and vulnerability.

Similarly, the Makaman Bichi, Isyaku Umar Tofa who spoke on behalf of the representatives of Emirates expressed the readiness of the traditional leaders to support the implementation of the policy in order to achieve the set objectives.

Earlier, the Action Against Hunger, Program Manager of Expanding Social Protection for Inclusive Develop, ESPID, Stella Esedunme pledged to ensure system strengthening for inclusive social protection programmes in the state.