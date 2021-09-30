By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kano State Chapter has called on those arrested in connection with the killing of Sumaila town CAN Coordinator, Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna in Sunmaila local government area of Kano state

According to a statement signed by the Kano CAN Chairman, Rev. Samuel Adeyemo and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Kano, he called on the security agencies to ensure that the culprits are dealt with accordingly.

“We as CAN Kano State Chapter condemn this dastardly act in its totality and call on the security agencies in the state to ensure that those already arrested especially the real perpetrators be prosecuted and ensure they all face the wrath of the law.

“We further demand that all others involved and yet to be arrested be fished out and also be prosecuted and justice according to the law of the land be meted on them.

“Furthermore we demand that all the destroyed Church building and properties, the burnt school building and staff office and his destroyed and burnt house and properties be adequately rebuilt and paid for.

“In the same vein, there is the need for the state government to be all out to give the people living in the state adequate security to protect their lives and properties not minding their tribe, religion or status.

“While we commend the spontaneous response of both the Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS when we reported the matter to them by sending their high ranking officers to Masu, in the same vein we equally commend the Executive Governor of Kano State who upon being aware of the unfortunate event, sent a delegation to visit the scene of the incidence led by Hon Kawu Sumaila and the Sumaila Local Government Chairman” the statement reads.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021, the sad news of the gruesome killing of the Assistant CAN coordinator of Sunmaila local government area, Pastor Shuaibu Yohannah was made public. Irate youths of Masu community attacked where he had lived and pastored the New Life for All Nation Church for about 10 years.

