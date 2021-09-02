.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Worried by the unscrupulous hike at prices of food commodities by traders, the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC, on Thursday disclosed a move by the agency to regulate commodities prices in the state.

The Chairman of Commission, Mahmoud Balarabe disclosed the move during his maiden press briefing on Thursday.

Balarabe said the agency would not fold its arms and watch some greedy marketers or traders inflict more hardship on the people at a time when the economic situation of the country is bitting hard.

According to him, “We are now working on the Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission law. We are working with the statehouse of the Assembly to review and strengthen the laws in order to improve the performance of the commission.

“Part of the law is that which seeks to check the continuous or incessant increase of the prices of commodities by the traders in the state.

“In view of the current economic situation, we felt the need to Wade in and regulate the prices by traders who seize opportunities to hike the food commodities,” he said.

The Antigraft agency boss further said that the principle of rule of law will be its watchword noting that it will not compromise nor deviate.

“Compare to the past, we now receive more complaints. We received 60 complaints in a day compare to the past when we receive 35 complaints.

“This shows that the public now has confidence in the commission.

“The principle of rule of law will be our guiding principle. And we will not compromise and deviate from that principle,” he said.

Balarabe continued when he hinted at plans by the agency to provide more clubs in all schools across the state to inculcate the spirit of discipline in the younger generation in order to check tendencies of corrupt practices at a tender age.

“Similarly, as I said earlier that Anti-Corruption is the concern of all. We will ensure public participation in the crusade,” Balarabe however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria