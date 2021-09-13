By Gabriel Olawale

Brite Benson, a Nigerian creative music artiste whose love for music stands him out as a versatile singer, has dropped a hit track known as Kalaputa.

The Ikebe crooner, who is also known to have dropped hit songs such as Slay mama, Kung fu love, noted that he dabbled into music to quench his undiluted thirst for soulful rhythms.

Kalaputa, an afropop love song is already making hitwaves across the country with radio stations.

Brite, who is into Afropop and R&B genres, has featured notable artists such as CDQ in a song title “One Way”.

Brite admits his passion for music, adding that he has started to groom young people who do not have the opportunity to showcase themselves.

The soft spoken artiste who spends most of his time cooking for orphanages recently got a Rolls Royce as a birthday gift for his service to humanity.

Brite’s love and respect for artistes like Obey Commanders, king Sunny Ade among other Yoruba singers gave him the right vibes he needed to swing on to the stage and this can be seen in the mixture of his latest hit track Kalaputa.

Speaking on his journey in the music industry so far, Brite Benson enthused, “I have had ups and downs but I give God the glory for where I am today. Music is my life, music unites the world, music is peace”.