By Ibrahim Wuyo

Ahead of Saturday’s (tomorrow) Local Government election in Kaduna State, Chairman of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu has announced that the election in 4 Local Government Areas in the state has been postponed due to security reasons.

Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, said in her office on, Friday that “we are all aware of the recent escalation of the security situation in Kaduna State. I have been reliably informed by security architecture within the State, that security reports in the State would make it impossible to peacefully conduct the Local Government Councils Election in a number of Local Government Areas.”

“Consequently, in order to protect lives and property, including those of our election staff and materials, we have had to suspend the election in a number of LocalGovernment Areas and reschedule the election in these Local Government Areas for a later date.”

“After due consultation with members of the Commission, the Kaduna State

Independent Electoral Commission has decided to reschedule the 2021 LocalGovernment Councils Election in the following Local Government Areas: Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru, and Zangon Kataf.”

“The Election in these Local Government Areas will now hold on Saturday 25th September 2021. It is our belief that the security operatives would be able to fully deploy to these Local Government Areas for election on the stated date in order to prevent any breakdown of Law and Order as well as loss of lives and property.”



“May l once more plead with both politicians and citizens of Kaduna state to conduct themselves in a manner that will ensure a peaceful election. KADSIECOM on its part is committed to conducting an election that is free, fair, credible, and non-violent. May God bless Kaduna State.”

