.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Ahead of the Local Government elections in Kaduna State next Saturday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state has assured Zazzau Emirate and residents of the state of its readiness to provide watertight security before, during and after the elections scheduled for Saturday, 4th September 2021.

DSC Orndiir Terzungwe,the Command’s PPRO,said in a statement that

the State Commandant of NSCDC, Godwin Miebi, stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit on the Emir of Zazzau, His Highness, Ahmad Nuhu Bamali in Zaria.

The Commandant acknowledged significant security roles played by the traditional institution in general, and the Zazzau Emirate in particular, noting that the command appreciated every support from the Royal Institution.

“Security agencies alone can hardly succeed without the support of members of the traditional institution, it is in recognition of this fact that I have come to seek the usual support of His Highness and members of your council,” Miebi said.

“We are contributing our quota in synergy with other sister agencies to ensure that the challenge of insecurity bedevilling the state is drastically reduced,” he said.

In his remarks, the Emir expressed pleasure in the performance of the corps with other services most especially in his domain in spite of challenges of inadequate manpower and equipment.

The Royal father decried the rising incidences of banditry, describing the murder of a pregnant woman in Zaria recently as worrisome.

He said the country is passing through a difficult period, noting with optimism that the problem is however not peculiar to Nigeria alone, but global in nature.

He said with the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, it would be overcome.

He, therefore, stressed the need for synergy and collaboration among security agencies and warned against unhealthy rivalry.