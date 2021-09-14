The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, said it prosecuted 1,108 traffic offenders in the month of August, 2021.

The Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna that those prosecuted were arrested during a special intervention patrol.

He explained that the special intervention patrol was to stem traffic law infractions on highways, and the attendant fatalities and life-threatening injuries.

According to him, the 1,108 offenders were prosecuted for committing 1, 220 offences.

“The most prevalent offences within this period were seat belt and number plate violations, expired tyres, speed limit device violation, riding motorcycle without helmet, overloading and drivers license violation, among others,” Mohammed said.

The sector commander said the special intervention patrol was part of strategies put in place by the command to end road crashes within the state.

Mohammed said other areas of focus during the special patrols, that will be held periodically, include; rickety vehicles, shattered windscreen and driving with one headlight or nonfunctional break lights because of the rainy season.

He said that the command would improve on road safety awareness and enforcement of traffic rules and regulations to reduce road crashes to the barest minimum.

The sector commander cautioned motorists to always comply with traffic rules and regulations, stressing that any violation would not be tolerated.

“FRSC is committed to achieving its set objectives in line with the 2021, Corporate Strategic Goals of the Corps,” Mohammed said.

