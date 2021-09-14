By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS has confirmed the rearrest of 114 inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, Kogi State on Sunday night when it was attacked by yet to be identified gunmen.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, CC Francis Enobore in an updated statement on Tuesday said security operatives were in the trail of those still on the run.

He had told Vanguard earlier on Tuesday morning that “over 108 of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured”.

But in the updated statement, he said; “Following the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba in Kogi State on 12th September, 2021 and the swift intervention of the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa mni, a total of 114 escapees have been recaptured.

“The CG who personally led a team to the Custodial Centre for an on-the-spot assessment directed immediate Search Party Response Team to go after the escapees even as Security has been beefed up through the deployment of additional Armed Squad personnel to fortify the facility.

“The CG commends the collaboration and support extended to the Service by sister security agencies including the Vigilante groups which has assisted in recapturing the fleeing inmates.

“He advises the escapees to turn in themselves within the next 24 hours or risk prosecution if arrested. He noted that it will be of no use for them to keep hiding since their photographs and biometrics have been captured and are intact.

“While assuring the general public of their safety, the CG stated that no effort will be spared in smoking out fugitives from hiding”, the statement added.

“You would agree with me that this is an improvement, as the Service is working with other agencies to track those still at large. Our priority is to rearrest them”, he told Vanguard earlier in the day.

Asked whether the Service was considering redeploying some of the inmates to decongest the facility, Enobore said such a decision would remain “classified” and not for public consumption.

The medium Security Custodial Centre was attacked at about 11:45 pm on Sunday by yet to be identified gunmen and 240 inmates were forcefully released.

“The attackers in their numbers were said to have arrived at the Custodial Centre heavily armed and immediately engaged the armed guards in a fierce gun battle.

“The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa mni, has ordered a recapture procedure to be activated immediately and detailed investigation carried out even as he personally leads a team to assess the situation.

“He appeals to the general public to provide useful intelligence that will assist in recapturing the escapees to security operatives.

“Kabba MSCC was established in 2008 with a capacity of 200. At the time of the invasion, 294 inmates were in custody out of which 224 are pre-trial detainees and 70 convicted inmates”, said Enobore.

Also, Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Sola Fasure, said his principal, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has been briefed by the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, on the unfortunate attack on Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, in Kabba, Kogi State, by yet to be identified gunmen.

“During the attack, security officers on duty which comprised of 15 Soldiers, 10 Police Officers and 10 armed guards of the NCoS on duty fought gallantly to repel the attack. Regrettably, two officers of the Correctional Service are yet to be accounted for while one soldier and a policeman lost their lives during the attack”, Fasure had stated.

