By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The enforcers of the Sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday allegedly killed an Anglican Priest, whose name was given as Reverend Emeka Merenu, of St Andrew Personage in Ihitteukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

The Anglican Priest is said to have hailed from Amorji in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state.

When Vanguard called the Imo State Police Command, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, confirmed the killing but said the Commissioner of Police, Hussani Rabiu, has directed that investigation should commence, unravelling those behind the killing.

Vanguard was told that the only offence committed by the victim, the Anglican priest, was that he allegedly allowed students of the school belonging to church under his supervision to write their West African Examination Council, WAEC.

An eyewitness said: “These boys in their convoy including a Lexus car painted red, stormed the residence forced themselves into the house brought the man out and shot at him and cut him with a knife. They also burnt about two vehicles one in the compound and one while they were driving out.

“They also shot about three persons somewhere around the village and as they are moving at the same time shooting in the air.”

On their reasons for the killing of the Anglican priest, he said: “They said the man of God was allowing students to write WAEC examination in his school.”

